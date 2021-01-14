Samsung's Galaxy S21 premium smartphones to hit India later this month

New Delhi

South Korean tech giant Samsung said it will bring its new lineup of flagship Galaxy S21 smartphones to the Indian market by the end of the month with prices starting ₹69,999, intensifying competition in the premium segment.

Samsung, which competes with Apple and OnePlus in the premium segment in India, said customers in the country can pre-book all three variants — Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 — from Friday.

The new phones were unveiled on January 14 at a global virtual event 'Galaxy Unpacked 2021'.

"All the three devices are hyper fast 5G ready and are powered with Samsung's own Exynos 2100 chipset. Consumers can pre-book Galaxy S21 Series starting January 15 across Samsung's Exclusive Stores and retail stores and on Samsung.com and leading online portals," it said in a statement.

Pre-booked consumers will start getting deliveries on January 25, while Galaxy S21 series goes on sale in India on January 29.

The Galaxy S21 will be priced between ₹69,999-73,999, Galaxy S21+ for ₹81,999-85,999 and the Galaxy S21 Ultra will retail for ₹1,05,999-1,16,999.

"We are living in a mobile-first world, and with so many of us working remotely and spending more time at home, we wanted to deliver a smartphone experience that meets the rigorous multimedia demands of our continuously changing routines," said T.M. Roh, president and head of Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics.

He added that for over a decade, the Galaxy S series has delivered groundbreaking, flagship mobile experiences and the new Galaxy S21 series builds on this legacy.

The Galaxy S21 features a 6.2-inch display, 10MP front and triple rear camera, 8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB internal memory and 4000 mAh battery. The Galaxy S21+ features a larger 6.7-inch display and 4800 mAh battery.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra features a 6.8-inch display and 5,000 mAh battery.

Samsung is introducing support for its S Pen on the Galaxy S series in the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The S Pen allows users to draw, take notes, edit photos and sign documents on the screen itself. Users will be able to use an existing S Pen from a Galaxy Note/Tab or purchase a new one.