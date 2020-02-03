Gadgets

Samsung’s foldable clamshell Galaxy Z Flip ‘leaks’ online

The footage doesn’t show a great deal more than what we’ve already seen in leaked photos and renders — we still can’t tell whether the phone is using a new form of “ultra-thin glass” from Samsung

The footage doesn’t show a great deal more than what we’ve already seen in leaked photos and renders — we still can’t tell whether the phone is using a new form of “ultra-thin glass” from Samsung   | Photo Credit: Ben Geskin / Twitter

more-in

With reports suggesting that the South Korean giant’s next folding phone is likely to be announced this month, famous leakster Ben Geskin has posted a short clip purportedly showing the phone said to be called the Galaxy Z Flip on Twitter

A video of Samsung’s alleged forthcoming foldable clamshell device, widely reported to be called the Galaxy Z Flip, has surfaced online that gives a look into the phone.

With reports suggesting that the South Korean giant’s next folding phone is likely to be announced this month (February), famous leakster Ben Geskin has posted a short clip purportedly showing the phone said to be called the Galaxy Z Flip, in action on Twitter.

It’s not clear where the video originated from, The Verge reported on Sunday.

The footage doesn’t show a great deal more than what we’ve already seen in leaked photos and renders — we still can’t tell whether the phone is using a new form of “ultra-thin glass” from Samsung.

But if you’ve been wondering how the Z Flip might work out in practice, it may well be of interest. The phone does look like it might be quite a bit easier to slip into a pocket or handbag than pretty much anything else out there — except maybe Motorola’s similar upcoming Razr, the report added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Gadgets
emerging technologies
mobile phones
gadgets (general)
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 3, 2020 2:38:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/technology/gadgets/samsungs-foldable-clamshell-galaxy-z-flip-leaks-online/article30725523.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY