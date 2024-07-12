During its Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris, Samsung announced foldable phones, a smart ring, earbuds, and smartwatches. One of the premium offerings was the Samsung Z Fold 6, now powered by Galaxy AI.
However, the new phone already has several rivals in the market, despite its eye-watering price tag and its niche segment. One of these is Vivo’s recently launched X Fold 3 Pro, which boasts similar specifications.
Which one might a buyer opt for? And what are some significant areas of difference? Let’s take a look.
Samsung Z Fold 6
Technical Specifications and Price
Weight: 239 grams
Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
OS: One UI 6.1.1 based on Android 14 out of the box.
Display: 7.6-inch main screen with a 6.3-inch cover screen; up to 2,600 nits of peak brightness, with an adaptive refresh rate from 1-120Hz for both displays; Dynamic AMOLED 2X
Durability: IP48-rated for water resistance
Storage: Depends on the variant, but starts at 12GB/256GB
Camera: 10MP front lens on cover display with a 4MP lens for the inner display. At the rear, it has an 12MP ultrawide lens, a 50MP main lens, and a 10MP telephoto sensor
Battery: 4,400mAh battery, but charger is not included
AI features: Galaxy AI system, along with in-built AI offerings from Google, such as Circle and Gemini
Price: ₹1,64,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant, ₹1,76,999 for the 12GB/512GB variant, and ₹2,00,999 for the 12GB/1TB variant.
Vivo X Fold 3 Pro
Vivo’s X Fold 3 Pro is the first foldable smartphone that the company released in India.
Like Samsung’s own foldable offering, it comes under the ultra-premium category. Launched in June, the foldable phone boasts powerful camera specifications as well as AI features. Unlike the Samsung Z Fold 6, however, it only comes in one variant.
Technical Specifications and Price
Weight: 236 grams
Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
OS: Funtouch 14 based on Android 14
Display: 6.53-inch cover display, and an 8.03-inch main display; AMOLED displays supports a 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits of peak brightness
Durability: IPX8 rated for water resistance.
Storage: 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 512GB of internal storage
Camera: 32 MP resolution for front camera on cover and main screen; continues the Vivo x ZEISS collaboration to feature a main 50MP main camera with OIS, a 50MP ultrawide sensor and a 64MP telephoto lens with OIS and 3x zoom.
Battery: 5,700mAh battery, supported by a 100W fast charger
AI features: The smartphone runs Google’s Gemini Pro in-built
Price: ₹1,59,999