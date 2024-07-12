ADVERTISEMENT

Samsung Z Fold 6 vs. Vivo X Fold 3 Pro | Specs, features and price

Updated - July 12, 2024 12:11 pm IST

Published - July 12, 2024 11:32 am IST

Samsung has launched its new premium foldable smartphone, the Samsung Z Fold 6, now powered by the latest advances in Galaxy AI. But how does it compare to Vivo’s X Fold 3 Pro?

The Hindu Bureau

A side-by-side comparison of the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro [pictured on the right] and the Samsung Z Fold 6 [pictured on the left] | Photo Credit: Haider Ali Khan

During its Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris, Samsung announced foldable phones, a smart ring, earbuds, and smartwatches. One of the premium offerings was the Samsung Z Fold 6, now powered by Galaxy AI.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the new phone already has several rivals in the market, despite its eye-watering price tag and its niche segment. One of these is Vivo’s recently launched X Fold 3 Pro, which boasts similar specifications.

Which one might a buyer opt for? And what are some significant areas of difference? Let’s take a look.

ADVERTISEMENT

Samsung Galaxy Ring vs. Oura smart ring | Features and specs

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Samsung Z Fold 6

Technical Specifications and Price
Weight: 239 grams
Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 
OS: One UI 6.1.1 based on Android 14 out of the box.
Display: 7.6-inch main screen with a 6.3-inch cover screen; up to 2,600 nits of peak brightness, with an adaptive refresh rate from 1-120Hz for both displays; Dynamic AMOLED 2X
Durability: IP48-rated for water resistance
Storage: Depends on the variant, but starts at 12GB/256GB
Camera: 10MP front lens on cover display with a 4MP lens for the inner display. At the rear, it has an 12MP ultrawide lens, a 50MP main lens, and a 10MP telephoto sensor
Battery: 4,400mAh battery, but charger is not included
AI features: Galaxy AI system, along with in-built AI offerings from Google, such as Circle and Gemini
Price: ₹1,64,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant, ₹1,76,999 for the 12GB/512GB variant, and ₹2,00,999 for the 12GB/1TB variant. 

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro

Vivo’s X Fold 3 Pro is the first foldable smartphone that the company released in India. 

Like Samsung’s own foldable offering, it comes under the ultra-premium category. Launched in June, the foldable phone boasts powerful camera specifications as well as AI features. Unlike the Samsung Z Fold 6, however, it only comes in one variant.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Review | Surpasses other foldables quite easily
Technical Specifications and Price
Weight: 236 grams
Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
OS: Funtouch 14 based on Android 14
Display: 6.53-inch cover display, and an 8.03-inch main display; AMOLED displays supports a 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits of peak brightness
Durability: IPX8 rated for water resistance.
Storage: 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 512GB of internal storage
Camera: 32 MP resolution for front camera on cover and main screen; continues the Vivo x ZEISS collaboration to feature a main 50MP main camera with OIS, a 50MP ultrawide sensor and a 64MP telephoto lens with OIS and 3x zoom.
Battery: 5,700mAh battery, supported by a 100W fast charger
AI features: The smartphone runs Google’s Gemini Pro in-built
Price: ₹1,59,999
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US