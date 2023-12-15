Samsung unveils AI-driven Galaxy Book4 series

December 15, 2023 02:47 pm | Updated 02:47 pm IST

Samsung on Friday unveiled its latest PC lineup for 2024 in Seoul in the form of Galaxy Book4 Ultra, Book4 Pro and Book4 Pro 360.

The South Korean electronics maker termed it as a beginning of new era of AI PCs that offers ultimate productivity, mobility and connectivity.

The Galaxy Book4 series comes with a new Intel Core Ultra 9 processor with an improved CPU, GPU and a newly added NPU into a single package, claims Samsung. The series also includes more than 100 independent software vendors (ISV), a new processor enabling AI capabilities.

Galaxy Book4 series uses the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU. Galaxy Book4 Ultra features NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) technology that can create high quality images for over 500 ray-traced games and apps.

All three models have a new discrete Samsung Knox security chip that secures critical system data separately, adding to existing multi-layered security efforts with Intel and Microsoft.

Galaxy Book4 series comes with Dynamic AMOLED 2X touchscreen display with Vision Booster. It also gets AKG Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos for sound.

Galaxy Book4 series has Samsung Studio, Photo Remaster and Second Screen features as well.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 series will be available in select markets, starting with Korea in January 2024. Galaxy Book4 Ultra will be available in 16-inch, Galaxy Book4 Pro will be available in 14-inch and 16-inch and Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 in 16-inch.

