Samsung to launch Galaxy M55s 5G with 50 MP selfie camera on September 23

Updated - September 18, 2024 05:28 pm IST

The camera setup also includes dual recording feature

The Hindu Bureau

Samsung to launch Galaxy M55s 5G with 50 MP selfie camera on September 23 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Samsung on Wednesday (September 18, 2024) announced the launch of Galaxy M55s 5G on September 23 in India. The new Galaxy M series phone will feature a Super AMOLED display, the company confirmed.

The Galaxy M55s 5G will have a 6.7 inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED+ display with 120 Hz refresh rate. It will be 7.8 mm thick.

The South Korean electronics major said that Galaxy M55s 5G will sport a 50 MP main camera with optical image stabalisation.

Samsung Galaxy M55 Review | A refreshing arrival amidst Exynos push

Galaxy M55s 5G has been confirmed to use a 50 MP selfie camera. The camera setup also includes dual recording feature, which lets users to record videos using the rear and front cameras simultaneously.

Galaxy M55s 5G will come in Coral Green and Thunder Black, with the availability on Amazon, Samsung and across select retail stores.

