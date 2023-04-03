ADVERTISEMENT

Samsung to launch 15 premium experience stores in top metros

April 03, 2023 04:13 pm | Updated 04:13 pm IST

Samsung announced it will set up 15 premium experience stores across top metro cities in India by end of 2023

The Hindu Bureau

Samsung announced it will set up 15 premium experience stores at iconic locations across cities in India. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Samsung announced it will set up 15 premium experience stores at iconic locations across cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Pune and Chandigarh by the end of 2023.

The stores will showcase Samsung’s complete product ecosystem through zones such as Samsung SmartThings, smartphones, audio, gaming, lifestyle screens, consumer electronics, home theatre, and wearables, showcasing its multi-device connectivity with SmartThings.

The company in a release shared that the SmartThings zone will showcase Samsung’s connected living ecosystem and also include scenarios such as work from Home to show how a Samsung monitor, laptop, tab, and smartphone connect to improve productivity.

ALSO READ
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Review: Wrestles for the top spot in its segment

These experience stores will come with dedicated gaming zones where consumers can experience the Samsung Galaxy S23 flagship smartphones and Samsung’s premium Odyssey Ark gaming monitors.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

These experience stores will come with dedicated gaming zones. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“As a brand focused on ever evolving customer’s needs, we have seen that demand for our premium products has increased with nearly two-thirds of our consumers choosing a premium device at our Samsung Experience Stores. To tap into this growing consumers demand, we are setting up 15 Premium Experience Stores across India that will offer the widest portfolio of Samsung’s curated premium products as well as experiences,” said Mr. Sumit Walia, Senior Director, D2C Business, Samsung India.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US