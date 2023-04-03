HamberMenu
Samsung to launch 15 premium experience stores in top metros

Samsung announced it will set up 15 premium experience stores across top metro cities in India by end of 2023

April 03, 2023 04:13 pm | Updated 04:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Samsung announced it will set up 15 premium experience stores at iconic locations across cities in India. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Samsung announced it will set up 15 premium experience stores at iconic locations across cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Pune and Chandigarh by the end of 2023.

The stores will showcase Samsung’s complete product ecosystem through zones such as Samsung SmartThings, smartphones, audio, gaming, lifestyle screens, consumer electronics, home theatre, and wearables, showcasing its multi-device connectivity with SmartThings.

The company in a release shared that the SmartThings zone will showcase Samsung’s connected living ecosystem and also include scenarios such as work from Home to show how a Samsung monitor, laptop, tab, and smartphone connect to improve productivity.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Review: Wrestles for the top spot in its segment

These experience stores will come with dedicated gaming zones where consumers can experience the Samsung Galaxy S23 flagship smartphones and Samsung’s premium Odyssey Ark gaming monitors.

“As a brand focused on ever evolving customer’s needs, we have seen that demand for our premium products has increased with nearly two-thirds of our consumers choosing a premium device at our Samsung Experience Stores. To tap into this growing consumers demand, we are setting up 15 Premium Experience Stores across India that will offer the widest portfolio of Samsung’s curated premium products as well as experiences,” said Mr. Sumit Walia, Senior Director, D2C Business, Samsung India.

