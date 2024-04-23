ADVERTISEMENT

Samsung to fix “green line” issue in India with free screen replacement 

April 23, 2024 01:14 pm | Updated 01:14 pm IST

Samsung is fixing the “green line” issue faced by users of its Galaxy devices by reportedly offering free screen replacements 

The Hindu Bureau

Samsung is reportedly offering free screen replacements for users facing the “green line” issue on their Galaxy devices. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Samsung is reportedly offering free screen replacements for users facing the “green line” issue on their Galaxy devices. The free replacement is being offered on select models in India, and is thought to have been caused after recent software updates.

Users have reported that their phones are developing a persistent green line across the display after implementing a security patch released in April 2024, a report from 9to5Google said.

While the issue does not cause any functional problems, it leaves a bright green line across the display that shows persistently whenever the panel is turned on. And while the cause of the problem is yet to be ascertained, the lack of a software fix and users needing to replace their display could prove to be a hassle for many.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review | Most feature-packed Android flagship

Samsung is yet to release an official statement on the issue even though the problem of green lines on their display aren’t especially common.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today's Cache)

The problem has been reported on popular devices including the Galaxy S21 series, the S20 series and some devices in the Note series.

