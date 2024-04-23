GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Samsung to fix “green line” issue in India with free screen replacement 

Samsung is fixing the “green line” issue faced by users of its Galaxy devices by reportedly offering free screen replacements 

April 23, 2024 01:14 pm | Updated 01:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Samsung is reportedly offering free screen replacements for users facing the “green line” issue on their Galaxy devices.

Samsung is reportedly offering free screen replacements for users facing the “green line” issue on their Galaxy devices. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Samsung is reportedly offering free screen replacements for users facing the “green line” issue on their Galaxy devices. The free replacement is being offered on select models in India, and is thought to have been caused after recent software updates.

Users have reported that their phones are developing a persistent green line across the display after implementing a security patch released in April 2024, a report from 9to5Google said.

While the issue does not cause any functional problems, it leaves a bright green line across the display that shows persistently whenever the panel is turned on. And while the cause of the problem is yet to be ascertained, the lack of a software fix and users needing to replace their display could prove to be a hassle for many.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review | Most feature-packed Android flagship

Samsung is yet to release an official statement on the issue even though the problem of green lines on their display aren’t especially common.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The problem has been reported on popular devices including the Galaxy S21 series, the S20 series and some devices in the Note series.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general) / India

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.