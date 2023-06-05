Samsung T7 Shield | As tough as it can get

June 05, 2023 02:56 pm | Updated 02:56 pm IST

Samsung is largely known for the smartphones it makes. But the Korean handset maker is also a prominent player in the memory storage devices market. Last April, the company launched its newest solid-state drive (SSD), the T7 Shield. Almost a year later, in March, it made the product available in India. I had a review unit for a little over two weeks, and found it to be a worthy successor to the T5.

Unboxing

I typically skip the unboxing experience, but not this time. The Samsung T7 Shield had a well-designed package that must be highlighted here. The device was packed inside a double-decked white-colour box (there is another black-colour display box that covers this). The lower section contains two USB cables - - Type-C-to-C, and Type-C-to-A. The two cables come in handy when switching between the smartphone and the laptop to transfer data.

The T7 Shield itself was placed on a tray that was burrowed into the top portion of the box. This placement made it easy to slide the unit in and out of display box.

Technical Specifications Interface and Hardware Interface: USB 3.2 Gen2 (10Gbps) Capacities: 1TB, 2TB, 4TB Dimensions: 88 x 59 x 13mm (3.5 x 2.3 x 0.5 inches) Weight: 98 grams (3.47 oz) Performance Sequential Read: Up to 1,050 MB/sec Sequential Write: Up to 1,000 MB/sec Durability Water/Dust Resistant: IP65 Drop Resistant: Up to 3m Security Encryption: AES 256-bit hardware encryption Software: Samsung Portable SSD 1.0; Samsung Magician Software Compatibility Windows 7 or higher (4TB 64-bit), Mac OS X 10.10 or higher Android Lollipop or higher Reliability Temperature Operating (Case Temperature): 0°C to 60°C Non-Operating: -40°C to 85°C Humidity: 5% to 95% non-condensing Shock Non-Operating: 1,500G, duration: 0.5ms, 3 axis Vibration Non-Operating: 10~2,000Hz, 20G Certifications CE, BSMI, KC, VCCI, C-tick, FCC, IC, UL, TUV, CB RoHS Compliance RoHS 2 Warranty Three (3) Year Limited Warranty

Design

The device comes in three colour variants - black, beige, and blue. I received a black colour unit. SSDs do not usually have ridges. But the Samsung T7 Shield has a rubber shell around it. That means the device’s aluminium body gets solid protection against falls. This alone will allay fears around the device falling off the desk.

The rubber shield also has a built-in dynamic thermal control so it does not heat up during prolonged use. The shorter sides of the rectangular unit were open (not covered in rubber) to allow access to the cable. Once connected to a PC or smartphone, an LED light turns on.

Watch | Samsung T7 Shield drop resistance slow-motion video

Connecting to smartphone and PC was almost instant. And when connected to the laptop, the device immediately brings up a well-curated folder. This helps in easily mirroring the folders in your computer.

The device is also designed to work on PCs, laptops, smartphones, and gaming consoles. It is capable of storing both 4K and 8K videos.

Storage and speed

The review unit had 4TB storage capacity - the largest in this variant. The other two variants come in 1TB and 2TB capacities. The T7 Shield claims to deliver read speed of 1,050 MB/s, and a write speed of 1,000 MB/s, the fastest transfer speeds currently available based on the USB 3.2 Gen2 standard.

But, when I tried doing the transfer, it did not get that far. In fact, when I transferred a 16GB file, it took about 74 seconds to transfer. So, that brings down the transfer speed significantly.

Still, it is definitely faster than external hard disk drives (HDDs). And, even when compared to its predecessor, the T5, it is twice as fast. Samsung claims a max transfer speed of 540 MB/s based on US 3.2 Gen2 standard.

Durability and usability

If you are into outdoor photography or videography, then this credit-card sized device is for you. Not only does it help you store large video files when you are outdoors for extended periods of time, it also handles water, dust, and falls quite well.

The T7 Shield will continue to work even if it fell from your pocket down three meters. The device is IP65-certified. That makes it dustproof and water resistant. It is also compact and lightweight.

Beyond this, the data in the device is backed by 256-bit Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) hardware encryption. That means, your data is safe even when you lose the device.

Verdict

The T7 Shield is a far superior successor to the T5 with significantly better read and write speeds. The device’s rugged exterior coupled with shock- and water-resistant features will make it a strong contender for those outdoor photographers and videographers. But, for those stuck to their desks, if you already have a T7, then you are better off without the T7 Shield upgrade.