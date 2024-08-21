ADVERTISEMENT

Samsung starts rolling irregular heart rhythm notification feature for Galaxy Watch users in India

Published - August 21, 2024 05:52 pm IST

Samsung Galaxy Watches already have the Blood Pressure and Electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring capabilities

The Hindu Bureau

Samsung starts rolling irregular heart rhythm notification feature for Galaxy Watch users in India | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Samsung on Wednesday (August 21, 2024) started rolling out the Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification (IHRN) feature on the Samsung Health Monitor app for Galaxy Watches in India.

The South Korean electronics maker claims that it helps track irregular heart rhythms in the background using the Galaxy Watch’s BioActive Sensor.

This new feature is available in Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra, Galaxy Watch 7 as well as on Galaxy Watch 6, Watch 5 and Watch 4 series.

Users can update the Samsung Health Monitor app on their devices and then enable the IHRN feature from the settings menu on the app.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The Samsung Galaxy Watches already have the Blood Pressure and Electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring capabilities and with IHRN feature they claim to detect heart rhythms suggestive of atrial fibrillation (Afib).

If a certain number of consecutive measurements are irregular, Galaxy Watch warns the user of potential AFib activity, prompting them to take an ECG using their watch.

With the addition of the IHRN feature, Galaxy Watch users can now monitor other aspects as well like on-demand ECG recording and an HR Alert function that detects abnormally high or low heart rates.

