GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Samsung starts rolling irregular heart rhythm notification feature for Galaxy Watch users in India

Samsung Galaxy Watches already have the Blood Pressure and Electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring capabilities

Published - August 21, 2024 05:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Samsung starts rolling irregular heart rhythm notification feature for Galaxy Watch users in India

Samsung starts rolling irregular heart rhythm notification feature for Galaxy Watch users in India | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Samsung on Wednesday (August 21, 2024) started rolling out the Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification (IHRN) feature on the Samsung Health Monitor app for Galaxy Watches in India.

The South Korean electronics maker claims that it helps track irregular heart rhythms in the background using the Galaxy Watch’s BioActive Sensor.

This new feature is available in Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra, Galaxy Watch 7 as well as on Galaxy Watch 6, Watch 5 and Watch 4 series.

Users can update the Samsung Health Monitor app on their devices and then enable the IHRN feature from the settings menu on the app.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The Samsung Galaxy Watches already have the Blood Pressure and Electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring capabilities and with IHRN feature they claim to detect heart rhythms suggestive of atrial fibrillation (Afib).

If a certain number of consecutive measurements are irregular, Galaxy Watch warns the user of potential AFib activity, prompting them to take an ECG using their watch.

With the addition of the IHRN feature, Galaxy Watch users can now monitor other aspects as well like on-demand ECG recording and an HR Alert function that detects abnormally high or low heart rates.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general) / accessories

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.