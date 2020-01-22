Gadgets

Samsung says its new refrigerator line makes ‘perfect curd’

Samsung says Curd Maestro is its ‘Make for India’ innovation and addresses the pain points of daily curd-making

Samsung says Curd Maestro is its 'Make for India' innovation and addresses the pain points of daily curd-making

Samsung says Curd Maestro is its ‘Make for India’ innovation and addresses the pain points of daily curd-making

Introducing its 2020 refrigerator line-up, Samsung on Wednesday unveiled its Curd Maestro refrigerator, which is the world’s first that prepares curd.

Curd Maestro models will be priced between ₹30,990 and ₹45,990.

“We are confident that the new range of refrigerators will further strengthen our market leadership in the refrigerator category,” said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

Samsung says Curd Maestro is its ‘Make for India’ innovation and addresses the pain points of daily curd-making.

How it works

Samsung says Curd Maestro enables curd preparation in five to six hours — five hours for soft curd, six hours for thick curd.

One needs to boil and cool the milk and mix the curd culture manually while Curd Maestro does the most crucial part of the job — fermentation.

It will not only ferment the curd but will store it too.

According to the company, National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) has tested and recommended the process of curd making in Samsung’s Curd Maestro.

Samsung says Curd Maestro makes curd with the same consistency each time and eliminates all the hassle of curd-making in different weather conditions.

Curd Maestro refrigerators come with Samsung’s 5 in 1 ‘Twin Cooling’ technology and will be available in 244-litre, 265-litre, 314-litre and 336-litre capacities.

Comments
