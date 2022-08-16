Samsung reveals prices of Galaxy Z Flip4 and Fold4 

Samsung on Tuesday unveiled the prices of Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 for Indian buyers. The Galaxy Z Flip4 price starts at ₹ 89,999 whereas the Z Fold4 begins at ₹ 1,54,999

Samsung on Tuesday unveiled the prices of Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 for Indian buyers. The Galaxy Z Flip4 price starts at ₹ 89,999 whereas the Z Fold4 begins at ₹ 1,54,999

The fourth generation Flip and Fold models went on pre-bookings today across online and offline stores.

The Galaxy Z Flip4 is priced at ₹ 89,999 for 8GB+128GB variant and ₹ 94,999 for 8GB+256GB variant. Bespoke Edition that offers glass colours and frame options will be available for ₹ 97,999. The Z Flip4 will be sold in Bora Purple, Graphite and Pink Gold.

Meanwhile, Galaxy Z Fold4 is priced at ₹ 1,54,999 for 12GB+256GB variant and ₹ 1,64,999 for 12GB+512GB variant. The 12GB+1TB variant is exclusively on Samsung Live and Samsung Exclusive Stores for ₹ 1,84,999. The Z Fold4 comes in Graygreen, Beige and Phantom Black.

Both, Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4 run on Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and feature 120Hz refresh rate. The Flip4 gets a 4,400mAh battery while the Fold4 uses a 3,700mAh cell. The charger isn’t included in the box.

In optics, Galaxy Z Fold4 sports a 50MP main lens supported by a 12MP ultra-wide sensor and a 10MP telephoto camera. It has a 4MP under display lens, used when unfolded. The Fold4 and Flip4 feature the same 10MP selfie lens. The Galaxy Flip4 comes with dual rear lenses of 12MP each.

The Flip4 gets a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display when opened while it has a secondary screen of 1.9-inch Super AMOLED for notifications. Similarly, the Fold4 display stretches to 7.6-inches which is Dynamic AMOLED in nature while the front screen is of 6.2-inches.