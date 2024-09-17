GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Samsung rebrands Galaxy M05 and launches it as Galaxy F05 for entry segment buyers

The South Korean electronics major did not even change the specifications or the price of the two phones

Updated - September 17, 2024 05:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Samsung rebrands Galaxy M05 and launches it as Galaxy F05 for entry segment buyers

Samsung rebrands Galaxy M05 and launches it as Galaxy F05 for entry segment buyers | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Samsung on Tuesday (September 17, 2024) rebranded its recently launched entry segment Galaxy M05 phone, and launched it under F series as Galaxy F05 smartphone in India.

The South Korean electronics major did not even change the specifications or the price of the two phones.

So, like the Galaxy M05, the Galaxy F05 also has a 6.7 inch HD+ display.

The Galaxy F05 uses the same 5,000 mAh battery that supports 25 W charging.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Galaxy F05 also uses the same MediaTek Helio G85 processor with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. It also supports up to 1 TB expandable storage. Galaxy F05 comes Android 14 out of the box and promises two generations of OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

Galaxy M05 sports a 50 MP main lens and a 2 MP depth camera. It has an 8 MP front camera.

The Samsung Galaxy comes in Twilight Blue colour, priced at ₹7,999. It will sell on Flipkart, Samsung and at select retail stores, starting September 20.

Published - September 17, 2024 04:46 pm IST

