Samsung may infuse Galaxy AI features in older phones 

Smasung could release its latest Galaxy AI features to older devices including the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and the Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S9 series, covering devices released since 2022.

The phone-maker released new AI features along with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6.

According to a leaks on social media, backed by well-known tipsters, this update is also expected to come to older models like the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S23, and Galaxy S24, as well as the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE.

Though Samsung is yet to officially announce the release of its AI features to older devices, it’s likely that recent phones and tablets will get the One UI 6.1.1 update.

The update, first introduced with the S24 series, brings several AI features. These include Sketch to Image, which turns simple drawings into AI-generated pictures, and Portrait Studio, which enhances portrait photos.

Live Translation works with more apps, and the AI Composer generates text.

Samsung Notes will have new transcription, translation, and summarizing options like those in Voice Recorder. A new Galaxy AI menu will appear in Settings, and specific phones like the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will get new widgets for the cover screen.

