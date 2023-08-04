HamberMenu
Samsung leads 5G market share in Q2 in India; smartphone shipments decline overall: Report

Apple captured 5% market share in the smartphone market in Q2 2023, recording an increase of 62% YoY in its shipments

August 04, 2023 04:15 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Samsung leads 5G market share in Q2 in India; smartphone shipments decline overall: Report

Samsung leads 5G market share in Q2 in India; smartphone shipments decline overall: Report | Photo Credit: Haider Ali Khan

Samsung leads the 5G smartphone market in India with a 24% market share, followed by OnePlus (20%), noted CyberMedia Research (CMR)’s Q2 2023 data released on Friday. The 5G smartphone shipment increased to 47%, with shipments growing 45% YoY.

Meanwhile, smartphone market shipments declined 6% YoY, while the overall mobile market declined by 2% YoY.

As per CMR, Samsung (18%), Vivo (15%) and Xiaomi (15%), captured top three spots in the smartphone market in Q2 2023, followed by Realme (12%) and Oppo (10%).

Premium segment (₹25,000 to ₹50,000) recorded 9% YoY growth, the super-premium smartphone segment (₹50,000 to ₹1,00,000) grew 95% and the uber-premium segment (₹1,00,000) witnessed 133% growth leading to the increase in overall smartphone ASP by 17% YoY.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Apple captured 5% market share in the smartphone market in Q2 2023, recording an increase of 62% YoY in its shipments. It was the top contributor in the premium segment (₹25,000) with 25% share.

Overall, feature phone market shipments recorded 9% YoY growth. 2G feature phone shipments remained stable; 4G feature phone shipments recorded 108% YoY growth.

“This single digit decline is attributed to the improved macroeconomic condition positively impacting consumer demand and OEMs strategic measures to clear their existing stocks in preparation for the upcoming festive season,” said Shipra Sinha, Analyst- Industry Intelligence Group, CMR.

