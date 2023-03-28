March 28, 2023 03:54 pm | Updated 03:54 pm IST

Samsung on Tuesday launched the Bespoke Jet and Robotic Jet Bot+ premium range of vacuum cleaners in India. With this new line-up, the South Korean electronics company forayed into robotic vacuum cleaners for the first time in the country.

Bespoke Jet comes with the clean station - a dock that charges the vacuum cleaner and automatically empties the dustbin. They are equipped with a Digital Inverter Motor with a 210W suction capacity.

The Bespoke Jet series (Jet Pro Extra and Jet Pet) can run for up to two hours at a stretch, claims Samsung. The Bespoke Jet weighs 1.44 kg (handheld body).

The Bespoke Jet series features an integrated digital display that shows charging levels, running time, suction power, maintenance, and error guides, along with a telescopic pipe, and washable dustbin.

Samsung’s Jet Bot+ navigation technology is based on LiDAR (Light detection and ranging) sensors.

Users can control and monitor the Jet Bot+ remotely using the SmartThings app on phones. The app can also be used to custom-define virtual no-go zones to prevent the unit from entering certain areas.

With live cleaning reports, users can track the movement of their Robotic Jet Bot+ on a virtual map of their homes in real-time. They can see where it has cleaned and even pause it or instruct it to stop cleaning.

Once cleaning is completed, users can check the cleaning history to see which areas have been cleaned, how long it took, and which path it followed.

The smart robot also offers Bixby, Alexa, and Google Home voice recognition so that users can opt for voice commands to schedule cleaning sessions, change modes, or even ask for news or weather updates.

Pricing and Availability

Samsung’s Bespoke Jet Vacuum Cleaner range includes the Bespoke Jet Pro Extra (Vacuum + Mop) priced at ₹89,900, the Bespoke Jet Pet (Vacuum) at ₹79,900, and the Jet Bot+ at ₹65,900.

The new line-up will be available on the company’s website, Samsung Exclusive Stores, the Samsung App, and on Amazon.