Samsung launches Odyssey Neo G9 monitor for gamers  

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 monitor comes with a 57-inch UHD display delivering 7680×2160 resolution and 140PPI 

August 24, 2023 04:40 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 monitor supports a high density of 140PPI (Pixels per inch), along with a peak brightness of 1000 nits

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 monitor supports a high density of 140PPI (Pixels per inch), along with a peak brightness of 1000 nits | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Samsung launched the Odyssey Neo G9 Monitor featuring a dual UHD display for gamers in India. The Odyssey Neo G9 is the latest addition to the Odyssey series and delivers 7680×2160 resolution on a 57-inch large screen with 1000R curvature and a 32:9 aspect ratio in one screen.

The monitor supports a high density of 140PPI (Pixels per inch), along with a peak brightness of 1000 nits, and a contrast ratio of 1000000:1.

The monitor also gets DisplayPort 2.1 input, which transfers data approximately twice as fast as the previously used DisplayPort 1.4, and a 240Hz refresh rate along with swift 1ms response time.

The Neo G9 comes with a matte display that reduces light reflection on the screen, minimizing distractions during intense gaming sessions. The monitor comes with an ergonomic stand that allows users to adjust the monitor’s height or tilt to find the perfect angle. The PBP (picture-by-picture) and PIP (picture-in-picture) features also allow gamers to use the ultra-wide screen for multitasking, the company said in a release.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

“With Odyssey Neo G9, we are introducing the future of gaming with state-of-the-art innovations. Industry first features such as Dual UHD display and new levels of speed through 240Hz refresh rate enable the Odyssey Neo G9 to make gaming a more lifelike experience for enthusiasts.” Puneet Sethi, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business, Samsung India, said.

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 monitor comes in white colour and is priced at ₹2,25,000.

