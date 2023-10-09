Samsung launches new SSD T9 aimed at creators

October 09, 2023 01:01 pm | Updated 01:13 pm IST

Samsung on Monday launched a new portable solid-state drive (SSD) T9 aimed at creators. The device comes with up to 4TB storage, a USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 interface, with up to 2,000 MB/s read or write speed.

The new Samsung T9 SSD comes in 1TB, 2TB and 4TB storage options and is based on IEC 62368-1 standards.

T9 SSD comes with dynamic thermal guard technology that mitigates performance dips caused by overheating, ensuring consistent and speedy transfer rates, claims Samsung.

“The T9 SSD offers five-year limited warranty and is resistant to drops from heights of up to three meters,” it claims.

T9 SSD runs on new Magician software 8.0 version released in September 2023. Data migration, PSSD software and card authentication tool will be integrated to the Magician software and the OS support range will be expanded for Windows, Mac and Android user.

T9 features USB Type-C power specifications. It is compatible with Windows, macOS, smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and high-resolution cameras. It includes USB Type C-to-C and USB Type C-to-A cables.

T9 SSD can be directly connected to an 8K or 12K high-resolution camera. “With buffer sizes that are up to three times larger than those of its competitors, the T9 is specifically optimized for content creators,” said Samsung.

Samsung T9 SSD starts at ₹12,799 (1TB variant), going to up ₹33,599 for the 4TB variant. It sells on at retail stores, and across online platforms.

