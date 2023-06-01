June 01, 2023 04:13 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST

Samsung on Thursday launched new range of OLED TVs in India featuring Neural Quantum Processor with 4K upscaling. The new Samsung OLED range consists of two series S95C and S90C. Both series starts at ₹1,69,990, and come in 77-inch, 65-inch and 55-inch sizes.

These OLED TVs are Pantone validated and also come with EyeComfort mode that adjusts the brightness level depending on the surrounding light and optimizes the overall picture quality.

The Samsung OLED TV range is equipped with wireless Dolby Atmos and OTS+ enabling sound.

The TVs come with attachable One Connect Box that tucks on the back of TV or can be placed on the side.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Samsung OLED TVs get the SolarCell Remote that can be charged with indoor lighting or electromagnetic waves that are generated from various home devices such as Wi-Fi routers.

The new range of OLED smart TVs touch up to 144Hz refresh rate. They have a built-in IoT Hub with Calm Onboarding feature and IoT-enabled sensors for light and sound that can connect and control all surrounding smart devices with the help of your TV.

The new OLED range will sell at leading retail stores across India and on Samsung’s portal.

“We are pushing the boundaries of innovation with our new range of OLED TVs. We have made OLED TVs better by combining Neural Quantum Processor 4K with OLED panels to deliver outstanding picture quality. The launch of new OLED TVs will enable us to further strengthen our leadership in the premium TV market,” said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.