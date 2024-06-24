GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Samsung launches Music Frame with Dolby Atmos in India

Music Frame features SpaceFit Sound Pro that analyses the acoustics of the room

Updated - June 24, 2024 04:54 pm IST

Published - June 24, 2024 04:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Samsung launches Music Frame with Dolby Atmos in India

Samsung launches Music Frame with Dolby Atmos in India | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Samsung on Monday launched Music Frame in India built on the principles of The Frame smart TV by the South Korean brand. As the name suggests, the Samsung Music Frame is a wireless speaker that looks like a traditional photo frame but actually works as a standalone speaker or a soundbar. If not playing, it can also display photos.

Samsung’s Music Frame comes with Dolby Atmos 2.0 channel and can be controlled via its built-in voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant as well.

The Music Frame features SpaceFit Sound Pro that analyses the acoustics of the room and adjusts the sound output accordingly.

Samsung Music Frame delivers 120W sound output and is accessible through Bluetooth, Chormecast, AirPlay 2, Bixby, remote control, and Wi-Fi. It works with iOS and Android devices.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

It is also compatible to Q-Symphony for TV pairing as soundbar and can be customised through Samsung’s SmartThings app for eqauliser settings.

The plug and play soundbar does not have an in-built battery support.

The Samsung Music Frame is available across Samsung’s webiste and Amazon and at select offline stores at ₹23,990.

“The new Music Frame epitomizes exceptional technology in the form of a picture frame with its unique, elegant design while delivering a cinematic audio experience,” said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Visual Display Business, Samsung India.

