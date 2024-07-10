Samsung launches Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 with new Galaxy AI  

Samsung launched the new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 series devices powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3—the processor Samsung says is optimised for AI processing and offers enhanced graphics along with improved overall performance.

The devices get upgraded cooling systems, with the Galaxy Z Flip getting a vapour chamber for the first time, to deliver improved cooling capabilities.

The new Galaxy Z series also comes with enhanced armour aluminum and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, which Samsung claims makes this the most durable Galaxy Z series yet.

Galaxy Z Fold 6: specifications

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 comes with a a 7.6-inch screen with up to 2,600 nits of brightness. The updated device gets a 1.6x larger vapour chamber for the ability to game for longer, while still maintaining performance.

Additionally, the device offers a range of AI-powered features and tools that maximise the large screen and significantly enhance productivity.

Note Assist on Samsung Notes offers translation, summaries, and auto-formatting for simple and easy meeting notes. Plus, a newly embedded transcript feature enables transcription, translation, and summarising of voice recordings directly in Notes.

Texts in PDF files can be translated and overlaid perfectly through the PDF overlay translation feature in Notes—and it even supports text in images and graphs.

Samsung has also added a new Composer from Samsung Keyboard that generates suggested text based on simple keywords for email and supported social media apps.

The Composer comes with the capability to create text specifically for social media, by analysing previous posts.

The S-pen experience has also been updated with the new sketch-to-image feature that allows users to create more sophisticated art pieces by generating image options when sketching or drawing on the photos in Gallery or Note screen.

Other updates in the Samsung Z series include improved integration for Google’s Gemini overlay and Circle to Search.

With Galaxy AI, users can also make use of the Interpreter that now comes with a new conversation mode that enables both parties to conveniently view translations on the main and cover screens for more natural interactions. It also offers one-way translation. Live Translate, which translates phone calls directly on your device in real-time, is also now being extended beyond Samsung’s own native calling app, to a selection of popular third-party apps.

For the camera enthusiasts, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 comes with an advanced editing experience with Photo Assist.

Portrait Studio can now be used to create a variety of different portrait styles such as 3D cartoons or watercolours. Additionally, Instant Slow-motion allows users to instantly slow down a video by generating additional frames while maintaining a smooth viewing experience.

“Samsung’s long history of innovation has allowed us to lead in the mobile space, creating the foldable form factor and ushering in the mobile AI era. Now, we are excited to bring these two complementary technologies together and unlock new possibilities for users around the world,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics.

Galaxy Z Flip 6: specifications

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 comes with a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED FlexWindow. The device is now capable of offering AI-assisted functions without even needing to open the device.

The Galaxy Z Flip comes with AI-powered photo ambient wallpapers that change in real-time, based on the time and weather.

The device comes with new 50MP wide and 12MP ultra-wide sensors. The 50MP sensor supports 2x optical zoom, while offering AI zoom for an advanced shooting experience with up to 10x zoom.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be available in Silver Shadow, Pink and Navy, while the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is also available in Silver Shadow, Yellow, Blue and Mint colour options

The Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Buds 3 series will be available for pre-order starting July 10, with general availability starting July 24.