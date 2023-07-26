Samsung launches Galaxy Tab S9 series featuring Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

July 26, 2023 05:05 pm | Updated 05:11 pm IST

Samsung on Wednesday launched Galaxy Tab S9 series featuring Galaxy Tab S9, S9+ and S9 Ultra with Dynamic AMOLED 2X display powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The tablets come with S-Pen support and both are IP68 rated for water and dust.

The S Pen can also write in search bars, browsers and app stores, and features new bidirectional charging in cradle.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra has a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with HDR10+ support, 16:10 aspect ratio and dynamic refresh rate up to 120Hz. The Tab S9 series ships with AKG speaker system and Dolby Atmos support. It also supports multi Window with up to three apps display.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 has a 13MP rear camera and a 12MP front lens. The Tab S9+ and Tab S9 Ultra sport 13MP and 8MP lenses at the back. The S9+ has the same 12MP sensor at front whereas the S9 Ultra features dual 12MP camera sensors on front.

Samsung will provide four generations of One UI and Android OS upgrades and by five years of security updates to the tabs.

The Galaxy Tab S9 ships with an 8,400mAh cell, the Tab S9+ gets a 10,090mAh battery and the Tab S9 Ultra has an 11,200mAh capacity.

Samsung Tab S9 starts with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB on internal storage. The S9+ begins at 12GB and up to 512GB storage. The S9 Ultra gets 12GB starting with internal space up till 1TB. All the three pads come with additional storage expansion up to 1TB via microSD card.

Additionally, the Galaxy Tab S9 series is 5G enabled.

The series comes in Beige and Graphite colours and in three sizes: 14.6-inch on Tab S9 Ultra, 12.4-inch on Tab S9+, and 11-inch on Tab S9.