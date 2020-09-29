Samsung launches Galaxy Tab A7 in India, starts at ₹17,999

Galaxy Tab A7 is available in three colours – Dark Gray, Silver and Gold.

​Samsung launched Galaxy Tab A7 on Monday, promising an entertainment-focused experience.

It sports a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ screen with a 7mm-thin frame. The display will provide an immersive gaming and viewing experience, Samsung said in a statement.

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662, Galaxy Tab A7 provides enhanced performance, smooth multi-tasking, seamless app navigation and uninterrupted gaming. The tablet is powered by a 7040mAh battery with an adaptive fast charging technology.

The Auto HotSpot and Quick Share features enhanced multi-device experience. Call & Text on Other Devices feature will allow users to take calls, send and receive text messages directly on your Galaxy Tab A7, provided they are logged on to the same Samsung account on their smartphone.

Galaxy Tab A7 is available in three colours – Dark Gray, Silver and Gold. It comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage with up to 1TB microSD card support. The LTE model is priced at ₹21,999, and the Wi-Fi model is priced at ₹17,999.