January 18, 2024

Samsung on Wednesday launched Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra in the global markets including India. The first major launch of 2024 from the South Korean electronics giant also brings its collaboration with Google to bring Gemini on-board Galaxy S24 series.

The AI-driven Galaxy S24 series will compete against Google Pixel 8 and Pixel Pro and Apple iPhone 15 series.

With Google Gemini Nano built-in, the Galaxy S24 series will get native summarisation, circle to search, advanced photo editing tools, Google Messages, Magic Compose, and Android Auto. The new Galaxy S24 series will support live call translation in 13 languages.

The Galaxy S24 series runs on One UI 6.1 based on Android 14 out of the box. Samsung promised 7 years of software and OS support for the Galaxy S24 series phones.

The Galaxy S24 gets a 6.2-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a variable refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz. It has got a 4,000mAh battery and can support 25W wired charging.

Galaxy S24 features a 50MP main lens, supported by a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP telephoto sensor. It has a 12MP front camera.

Similarly, the Galaxy S24+ ships with a 6.7-inch QHD+ display having similar refresh rates of S24. It has been loaded with a 4,900mAh battery and can support 45W wired charging. Power Adapter and data cable will be sold separately in all the devices.

In camera, the Galaxy S24+ gets a similar optical arrangement as Galaxy S24.

Both, Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in select regions. Indian variants will have Exynos 2400 SoC. The S24 has got 8GB RAM and up to 512GB storage whereas the Galaxy S24+ starts with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB internal space.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S24 Ultra has a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 1Hz to 120Hz refresh rate. Samsung has provided a 5,000mAh battery in Ultra that can support 45W wired charging but sold separately.

Galaxy S24 Ultra is the first-ever Galaxy phone to feature Titanium frame.

In optics, the Galaxy S24 Ultra features a 200MP main camera along with a 12MP ultrawide lens, a 50MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and a 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. The front camera is of 12MP.

Galaxy S24 Ultra is equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 coupled with 12GB RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

The Galaxy S24 series phones are IP68 rated as well.

Samsung Galaxy S24 starts at $799 for the base 8GB+128GB storage variant. The Galaxy S24+ starts at $999. The Galaxy S24 Ultra starts at $1,299.

