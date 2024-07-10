Samsung launches Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra. All details

Samsung on Wednesday launched new Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra for global markets including India. Along with Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 phones, these IoT devices are AI powered as well.

All these products: Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra, go on sale starting July 24.

Galaxy Ring

Galaxy Ring weighs between 2.3 grams to 3.0 grams, with 10ATM water resistance and Titanium Grade 5 finish. It features LED lighting to indicate charging status. It comes in Titanium Black, Titanium Silver and Titanium Gold shades.

Galaxy Ring analysis sleep, along with sleep score and snoring analysis, new sleep metrics such as movement during sleep, sleep latency, heart and respiratory rate. It also tracks menstrual cycle.

Galaxy Ring also tracks heart health with heart rate alert for unusually high or low heart rates via the Samsung Health app. It also counts walking and running and daily fitness reminders. In addition, you can take photos or dismiss alarm on Galaxy smartphones with a double pinch via gestures, and find the location of your Galaxy Ring via your Galaxy smartphone with Find My Ring on Samsung Find.

Galaxy Watch 7

Galaxy Watch 7 can track over 100 workouts. In addition, it offers the De Novo FDA-authorized Sleep Apnea feature. It alerts for abnormally high or low heart rates and detect irregular heart rhythms suggestive of atrial fibrillation (AFib) with IHRN (Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification), Electrocardiogram (ECG) and Blood Pressure (BP) monitoring.

With enhanced BioActive sensor, Galaxy Watch 7 tracks advanced glycation end products (AGEs).

Galaxy Watch 7 line-up, comes with a 3nm processor. It is the first Galaxy smartwatch to feature a dual-frequency GPS system.

Galaxy Watch 7 will be available in two sizes, 40mm and 44mm.

Galaxy Watch Ultra

Galaxy Watch Ultra became the newest addition to the Galaxy Watch portfolio. It comes with a Titanium Grade 4 frame and 10ATM water resistance. It claims to operate from 500 meters below sea level to 9,000 meters high.

With a newly added Quick Button, it can initiate and control workouts and map other functions. It also helps activate an emergency siren for safety.

Galaxy Watch Ultra has a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. It claims up to 100 hours battery life in Power Saving and 48 hours in Exercise Power Saving mode.

Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra are the first Android smartwatches powered by Wear OS 5.

Galaxy Watch Ultra will be available in a 47mm size in Titanium Gray, Titanium White and Titanium Silver.