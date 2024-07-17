GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Samsung launches Galaxy M35 5G with Exynos processor in India: Features, price and availability

Galaxy M35 5G ships with a 6,000mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging

Updated - July 17, 2024 03:15 pm IST

Published - July 17, 2024 02:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Samsung launches Galaxy M35 5G with Exynos processor in India

Samsung launches Galaxy M35 5G with Exynos processor in India | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Samsung on Wednesday launched Galaxy M35 5G smartphone in India featuring Exynos processor and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection for mid segment buyers.

Galaxy M35 5G has a 6.6 inch Full HD+ sAMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate offering 1000 nits of high brightness mode. Galaxy M35 5G comes with stereo speakers powered by Dolby Atmos.

Galaxy M35 5G uses a 5nm-based Exynos 1380 processor with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The Galaxy M35 5G ships with a 6,000mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Galaxy M35 5G sports a 50MP main camera along with an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro. It has a 13MP front camera.

The Galaxy M35 5G comes Moonlight Blue, Daybreak Blue and Thunder Grey colours. It will be available on Amazon, Samsung and at select retail stores, at a starting price of ₹19,999 for 6GB/128GB variant. The 8GB/128GB variant will cost ₹21,499 while the 8GB/256GB model sells for ₹24,499. The sale starts on July 20.

