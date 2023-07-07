ADVERTISEMENT

Samsung launches Galaxy M34 5G with 6,000mAh battery

July 07, 2023 02:52 pm | Updated 02:59 pm IST

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G has a 6.5-inch AMOLED display and 1,000 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone also supports 25W wired charging

The Hindu Bureau

Samsung launches Galaxy M34 5G with 6,000mAh battery | Photo Credit: Haider Ali Khan

Samsung on Friday launched Galaxy M34 5G smartphone catering to mid-segment buyers in India. The Galaxy M34 5G comes with features like 6,000mAh battery and 120Hz refresh rate.

Samsung has padded the Galaxy M34 5G with a 50MP main camera supported by an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP sensor. It has got a 13MP front camera for selfies.

Samsung has padded the Galaxy M34 5G with a 50MP main camera supported by an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP sensor. It has got a 13MP front camera for selfies.

The Galaxy M34 ships with Exynos 1280 processor coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Samsung has kept the starting price for Galaxy M34 5G at ₹16,999 for the 6GB/128GB model, and it will be available on Amazon.

