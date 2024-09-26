Samsung on Wednesday (September 25, 2024) launched Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition smartphone in the budget segment with Super AMOLED display, and a 6,000 mAh battery.

Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition has a 6.5 inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution.

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition sports a 50 MP main camera and a 13 MP front camera.

The Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition runs on MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor with up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. It also comes with up to 8GB virtual RAM.

Samsung has promised 4 generations of OS upgrades and 5 years of security update in the M15 5G Prime Edition.

Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition features Knox Security, and Quick Share.

The Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition starts at ₹10,999 (4 GB/ 128 GB). It comes in Blue Topaz, Celestial Blue and Stone Grey, available on Amazon, Samsung and at retail stores.

