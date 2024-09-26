GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Samsung launches Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition with Dimensity processor

Samsung has promised 4 generations of OS upgrades and 5 years of security update

Updated - September 26, 2024 11:36 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Samsung launches Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition with Dimensity processor

Samsung launches Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition with Dimensity processor | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Samsung on Wednesday (September 25, 2024) launched Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition smartphone in the budget segment with Super AMOLED display, and a 6,000 mAh battery.

Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition has a 6.5 inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution.

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition sports a 50 MP main camera and a 13 MP front camera.

The Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition runs on MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor with up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. It also comes with up to 8GB virtual RAM.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Samsung has promised 4 generations of OS upgrades and 5 years of security update in the M15 5G Prime Edition.

Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition features Knox Security, and Quick Share.

The Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition starts at ₹10,999 (4 GB/ 128 GB). It comes in Blue Topaz, Celestial Blue and Stone Grey, available on Amazon, Samsung and at retail stores.

Published - September 26, 2024 11:26 am IST

