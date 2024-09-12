GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Samsung launches Galaxy M05 entry segment phone with Helio processor

Galaxy M05 sports a 50 MP main lens and a 2 MP depth camera

Published - September 12, 2024 04:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Samsung launches Galaxy M05 entry segment phone with Helio processor

Samsung launches Galaxy M05 entry segment phone with Helio processor | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Samsung on Thursday (September 12, 2024) launched Galaxy M05 smartphone in India for the entry segment buyers. The M series phone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and 25 W charging support.

Samsung Galaxy M05 has a 6.7 inch HD+ display.

It runs on MediaTek Helio G85 processor with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. It also supports up to 1 TB expandable storage.

Galaxy M05 sports a 50 MP main lens and a 2 MP depth camera. It has an 8 MP front camera.

Samsung Galaxy M05 will be sold at ₹7,999 in single variant. It comes in Mint Green colour, available on Amazon, Samsung and at select retail stores.

“Galaxy M05 is designed for young consumers who demand more from their smartphones. With features like a 50MP dual camera, a long-lasting 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging, and a stunning 6.7” HD+ display, the device promises an immersive entertainment and enhanced camera experience. With these stand out features, Galaxy M05 is sure to set a new benchmark among the entry-level smartphones,” said Rahul Pahwa, Director, MX Business, Samsung India.

