Samsung launches Galaxy F55 5G with Qualcomm processor in India

Samsung on Monday launched Galaxy F55 5G smartphone for mid segment buyers in India. The Galaxy F55 5G brings Qualcomm processor and vegan leather back panel for the users.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Galaxy F55 5G has a 6.7 inch Super AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1,000 nits and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The South Korean brand has packed the Galaxy F55 5G with a 5,000mAh battery which can support 45W charging speed. The charger is not included in the box.

ADVERTISEMENT

Samsung Galaxy F55 uses a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor coupled with upto 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It will get four generations of Android upgrades and five years of security updates.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The Galaxy F55 5G will also feature one of Samsung’s Knox Vault, a hardware-based security system claims protection against both hardware and software attacks.

Galaxy F55 5G sports a 50MP main camera with OIS and an 8MP ultrawide sensor. At front, it has a 50MP lens for selfies as well.

Samsung has priced the Galaxy F55 5G at ₹26,999 for 8GB/128GB. The 8GB/256GB model sell for ₹29,999 whereas the 12GB/256GB will be available at ₹32,999.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.