GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Samsung launches Galaxy F55 5G with Qualcomm processor in India

The South Korean brand has packed the Galaxy F55 5G with a 5,000mAh battery

Published - May 27, 2024 04:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Samsung launches Galaxy F55 5G with Qualcomm processor in India

Samsung launches Galaxy F55 5G with Qualcomm processor in India | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Samsung on Monday launched Galaxy F55 5G smartphone for mid segment buyers in India. The Galaxy F55 5G brings Qualcomm processor and vegan leather back panel for the users.

The Galaxy F55 5G has a 6.7 inch Super AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1,000 nits and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The South Korean brand has packed the Galaxy F55 5G with a 5,000mAh battery which can support 45W charging speed. The charger is not included in the box.

Samsung Galaxy F55 uses a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor coupled with upto 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It will get four generations of Android upgrades and five years of security updates.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The Galaxy F55 5G will also feature one of Samsung’s Knox Vault, a hardware-based security system claims protection against both hardware and software attacks.

Galaxy F55 5G sports a 50MP main camera with OIS and an 8MP ultrawide sensor. At front, it has a 50MP lens for selfies as well.

Samsung has priced the Galaxy F55 5G at ₹26,999 for 8GB/128GB. The 8GB/256GB model sell for ₹29,999 whereas the 12GB/256GB will be available at ₹32,999.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general) / PDAs and smartphones

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.