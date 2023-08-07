Samsung launches Galaxy F34 5G with Exynos SoC

August 07, 2023 01:00 pm | Updated 02:39 pm IST

Samsung on Monday launched a new 5G smartphone, Galaxy F34, that boasts features like 6,000,Ah battery and 120Hz refresh rate.

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G has a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED with up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness. The display is being protected by Gorilla Glass 5, claims Samsung.

Galaxy F34 uses Samsung’s own Exynos 1280 SoC coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The memory can be expanded up to 1TB via microSD card. The mid-range phone operates on OneUI 5.1 based on Android 13.

The South Korean major has incorporated a 50MP main lens in Galaxy F34 5G that supports OIS. It gets company of an 8MP ultrawide sensor and 2MP depth camera. For selfies, there is a 13MP lens in F34 5G.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G comes in Electric Black and Mystic Green colours priced at ₹18,999. It will sell on Flipkart.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.