HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Samsung launches Galaxy F34 5G with Exynos SoC

The South Korean major has incorporated a 50MP main lens in Galaxy F34 5G that supports OIS. It gets company of an 8MP ultrawide sensor and 2MP depth camera

August 07, 2023 01:00 pm | Updated 01:28 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Samsung launches Galaxy F34 5G with Exynos SoC

Samsung launches Galaxy F34 5G with Exynos SoC | Photo Credit: Special Arrangements

Samsung on Monday launched a new 5G smartphone, Galaxy F34, that boasts features like 6,000,Ah battery and 120Hz refresh rate.

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G has a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED with up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness. The display is being protected by Gorilla Glass 5, claims Samsung.

Galaxy F34 uses Samsung’s own Exynos 1280 SoC coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The memory can be expanded up to 1TB via microSD card. The mid-range phone operates on OneUI 5.1 based on Android 13.

The South Korean major has incorporated a 50MP main lens in Galaxy F34 5G that supports OIS. It gets company of an 8MP ultrawide sensor and 2MP depth camera. For selfies, there is a 13MP lens in F34 5G.

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G comes in Electric Black and Mystic Green colours priced at ₹18,999. It will sell on Flipkart.

Related stories

Related Topics

gadgets (general) / technology (general) / PDAs and smartphones / camera mobiles

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.