Samsung launches Galaxy Book4 with Intel Core 5 in India

March 23, 2024 02:22 pm | Updated 03:33 pm IST

Samsung on Friday launched Galaxy Book4 laptop starting with Intel Core 5 processor and integrated Intel graphics in India. The Galaxy Book4 gets up to 1TB expandable SSD storage option.

The Galaxy Book4 is an extension of the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Book4 series in India which includes Galaxy Book4 Pro 360, Galaxy Book4 Pro and Galaxy Book4 360.

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 has a 16 inch Full HD display and comes with stereo speakers having Dolby Atmos. Galaxy Book4 comes with AI-Powered Photo Remaster tool and Galaxy Video Editor.