Samsung launches the Galaxy A21s, starting at ₹16,499

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A21s in India. The Galaxy A series currently boasts a line of affordable smartphones with quality displays, and a long-lasting battery.

Speaking of display, the Galaxy A21s comes with Samsung’s signature Infinity-O display — a first for Galaxy A smartphones priced below ₹20,000. What is Infinity-O? This display variant minimises bezels even further by utilising accurate laser-cutting technology to create a cut-out in the upper corner. Within this cut-out, the front camera is discreetly tucked away, precisely placed to prevent blocking of the camera and degradation of the picture quality.

Galaxy A21s features an advanced 48 megapixel main camera, 8 megapixel ultra wide lens which enables consumers to capture what a human eye can see, a macro lens that allows consumers to take really close up shots, and a depth camera for clicking amazing shots in live focus mode. Galaxy A21s also comes with 8X zoom, a dedicated food mode and ultra wide panorama.

Specs Display: 6.5-inch HD+ ; 20:9 Infinity-O

Chipset: Exynos 850 ; Octa 2.0GHz

Material: 3D Glastic

Battery: 5000mAh ; 15W Fast Charge

Under the hood

The device comes with long-lasting battery that lasts for up to 21 hours of video playback time, thanks to the 5000mAh battery with 15W fast charging. Galaxy A21s is powered by the latest Exynos 850 chipset that comes with AI-powered Game Booster 2.0 which improves frame rate and stability as well as reduces power consumption during your gaming session, even in the maximum settings.

Samsung Knox, the brand’s security framework, claims to constantly verify the integrity of the device through a chain of security checks that begin at the platform level and extend to the operating system and detects any tampering to ensure that data is always secure.

Galaxy A21s is available in black, white and blue colours, across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com and leading online portals. Galaxy A21s will be available in 4/64GB and 6/64GB variants and will be priced at ₹16,499 and ₹18,499, respectively.