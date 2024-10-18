ADVERTISEMENT

Samsung launches Galaxy A16 5G with 6 generation OS support

Updated - October 18, 2024 12:17 pm IST

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G runs MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor

The Hindu Bureau

Samsung launches Galaxy A16 5G with 6 generation OS support | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Samsung on Thursday (October 18, 2024) launched the Galaxy A16 5G in India promising 6 generations of OS upgrades and 6 years of security updates. The mid-segment phone comes in two variants.

The Samsung Galaxy A16 5G uses a 6.7 inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display with a 90 Hz refresh rate.

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G runs MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor with 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB storage. MicoSD card up to 1.5 TB also available.

The Galaxy A16 5G sports a 50 MP main lens along with a 5 MP ultrawide sensor, and 2 MP macro lens. It has a 13 MP selfie camera.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today's Cache)

Galaxy A16 5G features a 5,000 mAh battery but comes without power adapter in the box. It is IP54 rated as well for dust and splash.

The Galaxy A16 5G also features Samsung Wallet for ‘Tap & Pay’ capability.

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G comes in 8 GB/128 GB and 8 GB/256 GB variants at a starting price of ₹18,999. It sells in Gold, Light Green and Blue Black colours, at retail stores, Samsung, Amazon and Flipkart.

