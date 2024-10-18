GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Samsung launches Galaxy A16 5G with 6 generation OS support

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G runs MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor

Updated - October 18, 2024 12:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Samsung launches Galaxy A16 5G with 6 generation OS support

Samsung launches Galaxy A16 5G with 6 generation OS support | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Samsung on Thursday (October 18, 2024) launched the Galaxy A16 5G in India promising 6 generations of OS upgrades and 6 years of security updates. The mid-segment phone comes in two variants.

The Samsung Galaxy A16 5G uses a 6.7 inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display with a 90 Hz refresh rate.

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G runs MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor with 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB storage. MicoSD card up to 1.5 TB also available.

The Galaxy A16 5G sports a 50 MP main lens along with a 5 MP ultrawide sensor, and 2 MP macro lens. It has a 13 MP selfie camera.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Galaxy A16 5G features a 5,000 mAh battery but comes without power adapter in the box. It is IP54 rated as well for dust and splash.

The Galaxy A16 5G also features Samsung Wallet for ‘Tap & Pay’ capability.

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G comes in 8 GB/128 GB and 8 GB/256 GB variants at a starting price of ₹18,999. It sells in Gold, Light Green and Blue Black colours, at retail stores, Samsung, Amazon and Flipkart.

Published - October 18, 2024 11:57 am IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general) / PDAs and smartphones

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.