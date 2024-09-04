ADVERTISEMENT

Samsung launches Galaxy A06 entry segment phone in India: Price and specs

Updated - September 04, 2024 01:02 pm IST

Published - September 04, 2024 12:36 pm IST

A 3.5mm jack is also included in the phone’s design

The Hindu Bureau

Samsung launches Galaxy A06 entry segment phone in India: Price and specs | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Samsung on Wednesday (September 4, 2024) launched the Galaxy A06 for the entry segment buyers in the country. The new Galaxy A06 comes with a 50 MP main camera and a 25 W charging support.

The Samsung Galaxy A06 has a 6.7 inch LCD display.

The entry segment phone holds a 5,000 mAh battery supported by a 25 W charger. The power adaptor is not included in the box.

Samsung has used MediaTek Helio G85 processor with 4 GB RAM and up to 128 GB internal space. The memory can be expanded up till 1 TB via microSD card. It operates on One UI 6.0 based on Android 14.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The Galaxy A06 sports a 50 MP main lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. At front, it has an 8 MP lens.

The Samsung Galaxy A06 starts at ₹9,999 for the 4 GB/ 64 GB model while the 4 GB/ 128 GB variant will sell at ₹11,499. It is available on Samsung’s website in three colours.

