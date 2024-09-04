Samsung launches Galaxy A06 entry segment phone in India: Price and specs

Samsung on Wednesday (September 4, 2024) launched the Galaxy A06 for the entry segment buyers in the country. The new Galaxy A06 comes with a 50 MP main camera and a 25 W charging support.

The Samsung Galaxy A06 has a 6.7 inch LCD display.

The entry segment phone holds a 5,000 mAh battery supported by a 25 W charger. The power adaptor is not included in the box.

Samsung has used MediaTek Helio G85 processor with 4 GB RAM and up to 128 GB internal space. The memory can be expanded up till 1 TB via microSD card. It operates on One UI 6.0 based on Android 14.

The Galaxy A06 sports a 50 MP main lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. At front, it has an 8 MP lens.

A 3.5mm jack is also included in the phone’s design.

The Samsung Galaxy A06 starts at ₹9,999 for the 4 GB/ 64 GB model while the 4 GB/ 128 GB variant will sell at ₹11,499. It is available on Samsung’s website in three colours.