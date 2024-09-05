Samsung on Thursday (September 5, 2024) launched crystal 4K dynamic smart TV in India with 4K upscaling and in-built voice assistant support for Bixby and Alexa. It also gets Samsung TV Plus service on-demand content access.

Samsung’s 2024 crystal 4K dynamic smart TV features air slim design, adaptive sound technology and crystal processor 4K. It also features the Q-symphony which allows the television and soundbar speakers to operate simultaneously without muting TV speakers.

There is a contrast enhancer feature that automatically adjusts the contrast settings across different parts of the screen. The crystal 4K dynamic TV also offers HDR support.

The Object Tracking Sound Lite (OTS Lite) claims a dynamic 3D sound experience by tracking the movement of on-screen elements and producing sound from the corresponding locations using multi-channel speakers.

The Adaptive Sound feature optimizes the audio output based on real-time scene analysis. This technology dynamically adjusts the sound settings to match the scene, enhancing the overall impact of the audio.

The 2024 crystal 4K dynamic smart TV offers Samsung’s Knox for security that protects user data and services from online platforms and services.

It comes with a SolarCell remote that charges using sunlight or indoor light.

The 2024 crystal 4K dynamic TV is available in 43-inch and 55-inch screen sizes at a starting price of ₹41,990. It is available on Samsung’s portal and Amazon.

