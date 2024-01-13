Samsung launches BP and ECG tracking features for Galaxy Watch6. Here is how to use it

January 13, 2024 01:06 pm | Updated 01:17 pm IST

Samsung on Friday announced the launch of blood pressure and electrocardiogram (ECG) tracking features for Galaxy Watch6 series in India.

The monitor BP and ECG tracking features on the Galaxy Watch6 series complement regular medical checkups and can be accessed through the Samsung Health Monitor app.

The features make use of Photoplethysmogram (PPG) sensor inside the watch which can record systolic and diastolic pressure, as well as pulse rate, and record it in the app.

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 users can download the Samsung Health Monitor App, available on Galaxy Store, and follow the instructions to measure their BP and ECG.

How to use BP monitor and ECG feature in Samsung Galaxy Watch Download the Samsung Health Monitor App on your Galaxy Watch and Galaxy smartphone. Calibrate your Galaxy Watch based on the instructions on the Samsung Health Monitor app. Wear your Galaxy Watch on the same wrist as during the calibration and make sure the strap is snug, then measure your blood pressure. Review your blood pressure measurements. To take an ECG reading Pair your Galaxy Watch with the Galaxy smartphone. Wear the Galaxy Watch snugly on your wrist. Open the Samsung Health Monitor app on your Galaxy Watch. To take an ECG reading, rest your fingertip of the opposite hand lightly on the Galaxy Watch’s top button for 30 seconds. The ECG data is synced to the paired Galaxy smartphone where a PDF report is created.

The BP and ECG tracking features via Samsung Health Monitor App have received regulatory clearances and certifications from India’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organization. And, both features will also be made available on Galaxy Watch4 and Watch5 series.

