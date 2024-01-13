Samsung launches BP and ECG tracking features for Galaxy Watch6. Here is how to use it

Samsung on Friday announced the launch of blood pressure and electrocardiogram (ECG) tracking features for Galaxy Watch6 series in India.
The monitor BP and ECG tracking features on the Galaxy Watch6 series complement regular medical checkups and can be accessed through the Samsung Health Monitor app.
The features make use of Photoplethysmogram (PPG) sensor inside the watch which can record systolic and diastolic pressure, as well as pulse rate, and record it in the app.
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 users can download the Samsung Health Monitor App, available on Galaxy Store, and follow the instructions to measure their BP and ECG.
How to use BP monitor and ECG feature in Samsung Galaxy Watch
To take an ECG reading
The BP and ECG tracking features via Samsung Health Monitor App have received regulatory clearances and certifications from India’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organization. And, both features will also be made available on Galaxy Watch4 and Watch5 series.
