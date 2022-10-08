Samsung launches 55-inch curved gaming monitor

The Odyssey Ark comes with Cockpit Mode and Ark Dial | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Samsung on Saturday launched a new curved gaming monitor Odyssey Ark featuring 165 Hz refresh rate and 4K resolution. The 55-inch Odyssey Ark also becomes the world’s first curved monitor in such a huge form factor.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

The South Korean Electronics giant targets professional gaming audiences with Odyssey Ark that has 1 ms of response time, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, Cockpit Mode and Ark Dial. The Cockpit Mode allows screen to rotate with a HAS (Height Adjustable Stand), tilt, and pivot. The screen can rotate upto 270 degrees.

The solar-powered Ark Dial can control a variety of settings, including Flex Move Screen, MultiView, Quick Settings, and Game Bar. The Ark Dial can also be charged by a USB Type-C.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Odyssey Ark comes with Samsung’s Quantum Matrix Technology using Quantum Mini LEDs. The gaming monitor uses the Neural Quantum Processor Ultra processor that can upscale content upto 4K.

The Odyssey Ark uses Samsung’s Matte Display and Sound Dome Technology. The Matte Display provides both anti-glare and anti-reflection protection. The Sound Dome features AI Sound Booster and Dolby Atmos to enhance the surround sound experience.

“Designed to upgrade the gaming experience for professional gamers, Samsung Odyssey Ark is the world’s first 55-inch 1000R curved gaming screen coupled with flexible screen control via Ark Dial. We are positive that Odyssey Ark will revolutionize the gaming ecosystem in India,” said Puneet Sethi, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business, Samsung India.

The Odyssey Ark price starts at ₹ 2,19,999, and sells in Black colour only on Samsung’s official online store.