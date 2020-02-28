Gadgets

Samsung launches 512GB variant of Galaxy S10 Lite in India

Galaxy S10 Lite houses triple-camera system at the rear — Steady OIS Camera (48MP), Ultra-Wide (12MP) and Macro (5MP) sensors. The device sports 32MP selfie camera

South Korean tech giant Samsung on Friday launched a new 512GB variant of the Galaxy S10 Lite in India for ₹44,999.

The device will be available in three colours — prism white, prism black and prism blue starting March 1 across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, company’s e-shop and leading online portals.

Consumers can also avail themselves of an additional upgrade bonus of up to ₹5,000 in exchange of their old smartphones.

Galaxy S10 Lite houses triple-camera system at the rear — Steady OIS Camera (48MP), Ultra-Wide (12MP) and Macro (5MP) sensors. The device sports 32MP selfie camera.

The USP of the device is the super-steady Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), a gimbal-like hardware that tilts the camera unit to ensure blur-free photos and videos while in action.

The smartphone comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, a long-lasting 4,500mAh battery with its 25W superfast charging technology.

The device comes with Super AMOLED edge-to-edge Infinity-O display that introduces users to the 20:9 expansive view with remarkable screen ratio.

The unique Infinity-O Display packs an array of sensors and camera technology into a hole-in display so people can maximise your screen real estate without any distractions.

