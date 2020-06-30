Samsung’s new QLED 8K TV features the ‘Infinity Screen’; prices start at ₹5 lakh

30 June 2020 19:45 IST

The luxury line of QLED 8K televisions also feature sounds specs such as Object Tracking Sound+, Active Voice Amplifier and Q-Symphony

Samsung’s flagship QLED 8K TV is the industry’s first 8K TV to combine a striking, ultra-thin form factor, premium 8K picture quality, and impressive surround-sound audio. The 2020 QLED 8K TV introduces the ‘Infinity Screen,’ which produces a screen-to-body ratio of 99% to create an unprecedented viewing experience.

Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India, says in a company statement, “Building on the strong demand for the QLED 8K TV line up launched last year, we are also introducing the 2020 QLED 8K TV range that comes with industry leading picture quality, breath-taking design and smart capabilities that are as useful as they are innovative.”

Samsung QLED (Quantum Light-Emitting Diode) 8K TVs come with Real 8K Resolution, 8K AI Upscaling, Quantum Processor 8K, and Quantum HDR. Samsung 8K QLED TVs come with 33 million pixels, four times the resolution of 4K UHD TVs and 16 times that of a Full HD TV, allowing consumers to immerse themselves into the display. These 33 million pixels provide sharper resolution giving a feeling of realness and presence with exceptionally true-to-life picture quality.

Advertising

Advertising

Infinity Screen essentially eliminates the bezel around the display, Samsung’s Infinity Screen offers a screen-to-body ratio of nearly 99%, the highest in the industry. The result is that when consumers watch from the average viewing distance of 10-15 feet, the bezels seem to disappear, creating an effect where the screen appears to float mid-air.

One can look forward to sound features such as: Q-Symphony (that plays audio using both the TV speakers and the soundbar at the same time), Object Tracking Sound+ (in which sound follows movement onscreen through six speakers built into the TV. On the QLED 8K TVs, a video’s audio follows the action on-screen in real time), and Active Voice Amplifier (which recognises exterior noises and increases the volume of voices in content accordingly if surrounding conditions become too loud). Collectively, these specs aim to maximise immersive sound by delivering dimensional and dynamic audio that corresponds with large screen viewing experiences.

The new range comes with support for a wide range of OTT platforms such as YouTube, Amazon Prime, Netflix, ZEE5, SonyLIV, Voot and more.

Samsung’s new range of QLED 8K TVs will be priced at ₹4.99 lakhs for the 65-inch version, ₹9.99 lakh for the 75-inch version, ₹14.29 lakhs for the 82-inch version and ₹15.79 lakhs for the 85-inch version. The 2020 QLED 4K TV line-up would be available from 43-inch to 75 -inch screen sizes.

QLED 8K and QLED 4K models will be available at all Samsung Smart Plazas, leading consumer electronic stores and across online platforms, including Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop.