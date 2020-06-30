Samsung brings The Serif television to India; prices start at ₹83,900

30 June 2020 19:20 IST

The Serif, a result of a collaboration with French design duo Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec, comes with Near Field Communication and AI Upscaling technologies

Once in a while, unconventional design and technology converge to create something entirely new. But when design is applied to quotidian hardware — like a television — it might grab some eyes. One of these is the Serif television, which was launched in western markets in summer 2019 but has finally come to India.

This product is somewhat of a design indulgence for Samsung, and is a result of a collaboration between Samsung and Parisian design duo Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec.

On their website, the Breton brothers — who are known for their abstract approach to design — explain, “We have been working on a second generation for the SERIF TV, originally designed for Samsung four years ago. Technology is a matter of evolution and this new release was focused on making it more affordable and exploring wider screens. Making the sets wider created an interesting problematic which proved a positive evolution. The new televisions keep the original building but a number of slight evolution made them very light and elegant... The Serif is another take to the world of TVs, it remains that its core competence is a natural adaption to contemporary interiors.”

Advertising

Advertising

According to Samsung India, The television comprises a uni-body design in the shape of the letter ‘I’ while being a statement centrepiece that strives to create an eccentric space that complement one’s lifestyle. ‘Serif’ means stroke in Latin, hence the slight projection finishing off the edges of the device.

Due to its 360 All-round Design, The Serif can fit anywhere in the room, and even without its easel-like stand, it sits like a piece of art — on a table, on a shelf, or right on the floor. It pairs perfectly with its elegant metal stand that detaches easily — so one can move it around wherever and whenever.

The device also delivers every detailed displays while bringing colours and pictures to life with 100% Colour Volume, Quantum Processor 4K and HDR 10+. The Serif upscales everything to 4K picture quality by analysing each scene of the content using its AI Upscaling technology.

What is AI (Artificial Intelligence) Upscaling? When a low-resolution video plays on a high-resolution display, the resulting image quality can be below a viewer’s expectations. AI upscaling is a technology that converts low-resolution videos into ones of more vivid and natural resolutions by analysing the video data and adapting it intelligently.

Additionally, the Serif can sense changes in surrounding light and adjusts the screen’s settings to maintain optimal brightness and contrast so that you get a perfect view, day or night with Adaptive Picture; The Serif ensures consumers can experience the nuances of the picture—whether in a sunlit living room or a darkened den.

Connectivity

NFC (Near Field Communication) technology is one of the driving forces for device link-ups. Consumers can seamlessly connect their compatible smartphones with the Serif to stream music and other content. All that one needs to do is place the smartphone on top of The Serif and it will connect automatically. Additionally, with the Multi View feature, consumers will be able to watch what’s on TV and see what’s on the mobile at the same time.

One can expect AirPlay 2 compatibility too, in that the Serif will enable its users to play videos and music, or share photos from their iPhone, iPad and Mac on the QLED screen. It will also allow users to take voice control one step further with voice assistants like Alexa and Bixby directly integrated into the TV.

Other features include Personal Computer Mode, Muti Voice Assist, Content Guide, Music Player, Auto Hotspot and Home Cloud.

The Serif will come in three sizes: 43-inch (1m 08cm), 49-inch (1m 23cm) and 55-inch (1m 38cm), for ₹83,900, ₹1,16,900 and ₹1,48,900, respectively. Initially, it will be available only on Amazon, Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop and select Samsung Smart Plazas.