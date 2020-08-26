Samsung announces launch of Galaxy Tab S7 series

The Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ will come with an improved S Pen with decreased latency for natural pen-to-paper feel, as well as an overall PC-like experience

With tablets being in as equal demand as laptops, owing to a prolonged WFH and SFH (study from home) situation, Samsung has announced the launch of Galaxy Tab S7 series, loaded with creativity and productivity tools. Galaxy Tab S7 comes with 11-inch display, while the Galaxy Tab S7+ comes with 12.4-inch display.

To stay in tune with Samsung’s Galaxy ecosystem, the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ are built to support users across work, play, and everything in between.

About the devices

Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ are powered by next-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor. The processor’s CPU, GPU and NPU deliver enhanced performance, ensuring multi-tasking and video conferencing is seamless.

Galaxy Tab S7 features an 11-inch LTPS TFT (polycrystalline silicon in thin-film transistors) display and Tab S7+ features a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display — both supporting a 16:10 aspect ratio picture. Combined with quad speakers sound by AKG, they offer an immersive cinematic experience. With an intelligent battery that adapts power output based on your activity, the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ can help users stream, game and create without being tethered to an electrical outlet. The devices come with an improved S Pen, too. The S Pen’s biggest leap in responsiveness to date, reduces lag significantly and lets you write with real time precision.

Under the hood, look forward to 8,000mAh for the Galaxy Tab S7 and 10,090mAh for the Galaxy Tab S7+, both of which support 45 Watt Super-Fast Charging.

Software-wise, there are a host of new and/or improved features. As well as easy annotation, the all-new Samsung Notes features Audio Bookmark, which allows users to record lectures or meetings while you write, and then sync the two together.

The Galaxy Tab S7 series comes with enhanced Multi-Active Window where one can open and run up to three apps simultaneously. Plus, the latest One UI brings a streamlined task bar to Samsung DeX. With the addition of screen zoom support and font sizing options, you can customize Samsung DeX to suit your preferences.

The Galaxy Tab S7 series aims to be gaming-friendly, too, with cloud-based gaming with ultra-fast refresh rates up to 120Hz. With the addition of Bluetooth controllers, the tablets provide a premium gaming experience you can bring with you anywhere you go.

Galaxy Tab S7 Wi-Fi variant, priced at ₹55,999, will be available at Reliance Retail and Samsung Shop. Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ LTE variants will be priced at ₹63,999 and ₹79,999 and will be available at select retail outlets, Samsung Shop, Amazon and Flipkart. Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ will be available in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black and Mystic Silver colours.