Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 and Flip5 launched with water resistance

July 26, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST

Samsung on Wednesday unveiled the fifth generation of foldable smartphones; Galaxy Z Fold5 and Z Flip5. The new foldable phones use Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and are IPX8 rated for water.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 has a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED cover screen with 60Hz refresh rate, 720x748 resolution at 306 ppi. The unfolded screen increases to 6.7 inches having 120Hz adaptive refresh rate having 2640x1080 resolution and 22:9 aspect ratio.

Galaxy Z Flip5 sports a 10MP front camera. It has a dual 12MP lenses with OIS.

The South Korean company has used a 3,700mAh battery in Flip5. Charger is not included in the box. The Flip5 comes in two variants starting with 8GB RAM and up to 512GB internal storage.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The Galaxy Z Flip5 operates on One UI 5.1.1 based on Android 13 out of the box.

Galaxy Z Fold5 gets a 6.2 inch Dynamic AMOLED cover display having refresh rate up to 120Hz. The cover screen has 2316x904 resolution and 23.1:9 aspect ratio. The main display is 7.6 inches large with 2176x1812 resolution, 21.6:18 aspect ratio and an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz.

The Fold5 has a 10MP selfie camera on cover display and the under display lens is of 4MP. There are dual 12MP ultrawide cameras on rear along with a 50MP main lens and a 10MP telephoto sensor.

Samsung has incorporated a 4,400mAh battery in Fold5 that also doesn’t have charger inside the box. The phone comes with S-Pen support as well.

The Galaxy Z Fold5 starts with 12GB RAM and up to 1TB of space. It operates on the same version as Flip5.

Samsung has not disclosed the pricing of the new foldable series as well as of the Tab S9 series.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.